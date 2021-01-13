THU Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

Sydney Thunder will lock horns with the Sydney Sixers in Match 38 of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The THU vs SIX match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST (7:15 pm AEDT) from the Manuka Oval, Canberra on January 13, 2021. Here is our THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction, THU vs SIX Dream11 team and THU vs SIX Dream11 top picks.

THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Canberra will host what is set to possibly be one of the most high octane fixtures of the 2020-21 season of the Big Bash League - the Sydney Smash. It won't be just any old Sydney Derby too, as the Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunder currently occupy the top two spots on the BBL 2020-21 points table. Defending Champions, Sydney Sixers are looking right on track to defend their title and become the second team - after the Perth Scorchers - to win two consecutive, and three overall titles.

The side bounced back well after their horrendous 86-run loss to the Scorchers last week, but having lost two of their last five games, they will have to get back in form to take on the experienced Sydney Thunder side. Despite having the same number of wins as the Sixers and a better net run rate, Callum Ferguson and his Sydney Thunder side are at the second place on the points table. Under the new BBL rules, it seems that Sydney Thunder have missed out on two points from the Bash Boost.

They too, will be coming into this game having lost two of their last five games - further proof that the two teams could not be more equally matched up. The last match between the two teams ended with a 4-run victory for Sydney Thunder. This will be the teams' first meeting this season.

THU vs SIX playing 11 prediction

Sydney Thunder - Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Brendan Doggett

Sydney Sixers - Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve O'Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball

THU vs SIX Key Players

Sydney Thunder - Callum Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Alex Hales

Sydney Sixers - Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, Jake Ball

THU vs SIX Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales (C), Daniel Hughes, Usman Khawaja

Allrounders: Daniel Sams, Daniel Christian (VC)

Bowlers: Tanveer Sangha, Jake Ball, Chris Green, Adam Milne

THU vs SIX match prediction

According to our THU vs SIX match prediction, the Sydney Thunder will win this match.

Note: The THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction and THU vs SIX Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The THU vs SIX Dream11 team and THU vs SIX Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

