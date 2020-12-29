THU Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Melbourne Stars in Match 19 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The THU vs STA match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The THU vs STA live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Tuesday, December 29. Here, we take a look at THU vs STA live scores, THU vs STA match prediction and THU vs STA playing 11.

Also Read: REN Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

THU vs STA Dream11 prediction: THU vs STA live match preview

Thunder are currently in the third spot on the points table after playing 4 matches in the tournament so far. They have 3 wins so far and will be eyeing for their fourth win in the upcoming match versus Stars. Thunder beat Melbourne Renegades by 129 runs in their previous match and will look to continue their winning momentum.

The Stars, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreaking loss to Sydney Sixers in their previous match. They have two wins from 4 matches with one match ending in no result. The last time these two teams faced each other, it was Stars who won the match by 22 wickets. The Stars scored 169/8 and after that, it was the turn of their bowlers to do the job as they restricted Sydney Thunder to 147/9. Fans can really expect a good contest when these two teams take the field once again.

Also Read: BBL 2020 REN Vs SIX Live Stream In India, Pitch Report And Gold Coast Weather Forecast

THU vs STA Dream11 prediction: Probable THU vs STA playing 11

THU: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (c), Oliver Davies, Baxter Holt (wk), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha

STA: Ben Dunk, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane Turns From Zero To Hero? Twitter Lauds Stand-in Captain For Famous MCG Win

THU vs STA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for THU vs STA Dream11 team

Glenn Maxwell

Daniel Sams

Callum Ferguson

Nicholas Pooran

Also Read: Paine Hints Warner May Play Third Test

THU vs STA match prediction: THU vs STA Dream11 team

THU vs STA live: THU vs STA match prediction

As per our THU vs STA Dream11 prediction, THU should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The THU vs STA Dream11 prediction, top picks and THU vs STA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The THU vs STA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Sydney Thunder / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.