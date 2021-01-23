THU Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

The Sydney Thunder will lock horns with the Adelaide Strikers in Match 44 of the Big Bash League 2020. The THU vs STR match will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The THU vs STR live match is scheduled to commence at 10:35 AM IST on Sunday, January 24. Here, we take a look at THU vs STR match prediction and THU vs STR playing 11.

THU vs STR Dream11 prediction: THU vs STR live match preview

The Thunder have fared batter when compared to the Strikers in the ongoing season of the Australian league. Having played 12 matches so far in the competition, the Thunder have registered victories on seven occasions. With 27 points to their name, they are placed comfortably at the third place on the points table. Despite having a star-studded line-up, Strikers have failed to win matches consistently, and they occupy the sixth position. With both teams playing their penultimate league match in the season, it becomes even more essential for them to claim the crucial winning points at this juncture of the tournament.

THU vs STR Dream11 prediction: THU vs STR squads

Sydney Thunder: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro

Adelaide Strikers: Chris Lynn, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Dan Lawrence, Xavier Bartlett, Tom Cooper, Mitch Swepson, Sam Heazlett, Ben Laughlin, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Matthew Willans.

THU vs STR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for THU vs STR playing 11

A Hales

S Billings

A Carey

W Agar

THU vs STR match prediction: THU vs STR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: A Carey (VC), S Billings

Batsmen: A Hales (C), C Ferguson, J Weatherald, P Salt

All-rounders: B Cutting, T Head

Bowlers: W Agar, T Sangha, N Mcandrew

THU vs STR live: THU vs STR Dream11 prediction

As per our THU vs STR Dream11 prediction, Sydney Thunder will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The THU vs STR Dream11 prediction, top picks and THU vs STR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The THU vs STR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Sydney Thunder Instagram

