THU Vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 Preview

Thunder and Sunrisers will take on each other in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground, Chester. The match starts at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST) on Monday, May 31. Here is our THU vs SUN Dream11 prediction, THU vs SUN Dream11 team, THU vs SUN best team and THU vs SUN player record.

THU vs SUN match preview

Both teams lost their previous matches and will be eager to win this match and get their season back on track. Thunder came close to beating Western Storm in the match, but ultimately it was their opponent who won the match by 1 wicket. On the other hand, Sunrisers were outplayed by South East Stars in their opening fixtures. They lost the match by 135 runs and will look to put the loss behind and concentrate on the upcoming match.

All set for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy action! pic.twitter.com/OpNRZUtlcY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 28, 2021

THU vs SUN weather report

The conditions are expected to be sunny with no chances of rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the THU vs SUN Dream11 prediction a tough one.

THU vs SUN pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured bowlers a little bit, but batsmen have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

THU vs SUN player record

Just like in the previous match, Thunder will be looking forward to Emma Lamb and Piepa Cleary to continue their fine performances and help them climb the points table. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will want Naomi Dattani and Kelly Castle to do well with bat and ball in this match as well. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

As per our THU vs SUN Dream11 prediction, THU will come out on top in this contest.

