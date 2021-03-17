TIG Vs EAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; KCA President's Cup 2021 Preview

The KCA Tigers will take on the KCA Eagles in the 23rd match of the Kerala Cricket Association President's Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatan Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on March 18, 2021. Here is our TIG vs EAG Dream11 prediction, TIG vs EAG Dream11 team and TIG vs EAG Dream11 top picks.

TIG vs EAG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the Vijay Hazare Trophy now over, both the Tigers and the Eagles have benefitted from the addition of senior players like Sachin Baby and Mohammed Azharuddeen to their teams. The KCA Tigers have won just one match out of the seven that they have played at the tournament so far, putting them in the last place on the table with 4 points. With only three matches left in the group stages, it seems unlikely that Sachin Baby and his KCA Tigers will make it to the next round of the tournament. Incidentally, though, the Tigers' sole win of the series came against the Eagles setting the stage up for a dramatic clash.

Since the loss to the Tigers in their second match of the series, the KCA Eagles have come up well on the table. Having won their last two game son the trot, the team is in 4th place on the table and tied with the Tuskers at 12 points each. The Eagles' superior net run rate of -0.194 is keeping them in the top four for now but may not cut it for too long, making each of their remaining three matches crucial. The Eagles will hope to maintain their place in the top 4 and proceed to the playoffs.

TIG vs EAG playing 11 prediction

KCA Tigers - Akash Pillai, Ajith KA, Varun Nayanar (w), Sachin Baby (c), Ajinas M, Akhil Scaria, Abhijith K, Amal Ramesh, Vinil TS, Fazil Fanoos, Athul Raveendran

KCA Eagles - Rabin Krishnan, Mohammed Azharuddeen (c) (wk), Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Gireesh PG, Akhil MS, Sharafudheen, J.Ananthakrishnan, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Basil NP

TIG vs EAG Key Players

KCA Tigers - Sachin Baby, Varun Nayanar, Abhijith K

KCA Eagles - Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ashwin Anand, KC Akshay

TIG vs EAG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Varun Nayanar

Batsmen: Ajinas M, Ashwin Anand, Mohammed Azharuddeen (C), Ajith KA

Allrounders: Sharafudheen, J. Ananthakrishnan, Sachin Baby (VC)

Bowlers: Abhijith K, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay

TIG vs EAG match prediction

According to our TIG vs EAG match prediction, the KCA Eagles will win this match.

Note: The TIG vs EAG Dream11 prediction and TIG vs EAG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TIG vs EAG Dream11 team and TIG vs EAG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Kerala Cricket Association Instagram