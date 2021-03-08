TIG Vs EAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

The KCA Tigers will take on the KCA Eagles in the 6th match of the KCA Presidents Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Sanatan Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on Monday, March 8, 2021. Here is our TIG vs EAG Dream11 prediction, TIG vs EAG Dream11 team and TIG vs EAG Dream11 top picks.

TIG vs EAG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The KCA Tigers and the KCS Eagles will take each other on in a group stage game at the Kodak President's Cup T20 2021. It has been a disappointing start for the KCA Tigers, who will be coming into this match off of a close loss to the KCA Lions. Batting first, the Tigers were bowled out for 141 in exactly 20 overs. Skipper Ajinas M's 45 off 28 was the best batting effort for the side, while with a wicket each, Ajith KA and Abhijith K were the best bowlers for the team. The Lions completed the chase in just 18.1 overs, putting the Tigers are in 4th place with zero points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have won their first game of the tournament by a massive 40-run margin after beating the KCA Tuskers. Missing some of their best players due to the clash with the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Eagles put up 146 runs on the board courtesy of a 57-run knock from skipper Ashwin Anand. However, it was their bowling that really won the day, as KC Akshay took an impressive 4-wicket haul along with Sharafudheen and Sreehari S Nair who took 2 each. The Eagles are at the second place with two points.

TIG vs EAG playing 11 prediction

KCA Tigers - Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Abhijith K, Varun Nayanar (w), Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M (c), Akhil Anil, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS, Athul Raveendran.

KCA Eagles - J. Ananthakrishnan, Subin S (w), Ashwin Anand (c), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Gireesh PG, Sharafudheen, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay.

TIG vs EAG Key Players

KCA Tigers - Varun Nayanar, Ajinas M, Ajith KA, Abhijith K

KCA Eagles - Ashwin Anand, Subin S, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay

TIG vs EAG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Varun Nayanar

Batsmen: Ajinas M (VC), Ashwin Anand, Subin S, Bharath Surya

Allrounders: Sharafudheen (C), J. Ananthakrishnan

Bowlers: Ajith KA, Abhijith K, KC Akshay, Sreehari S Nair

TIG vs EAG match prediction

According to our TIG vs EAG match prediction, the KCA Tigers will win this match.

Note: The TIG vs EAG Dream11 prediction and TIG vs EAG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TIG vs EAG Dream11 team and TIG vs EAG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Kerala Cricket Association Instagram

