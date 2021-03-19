TIG Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Tigers are all set to face KCA Panthers in the league match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20. The TIG vs PAN live match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST at S D College Cricket Ground on Friday, March 19, 2021. Here is our TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, TIG vs PAN Dream11 team and TIG vs PAN playing 11.

KCA Tigers are at the bottom of the points table after losing 6 out of 8 matches. Their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage has diminished and they will be playing for pride by looking to win all the remaining matches to end the tournament on a high. They defeated the KCA Eagles by 9 wickets in their last previous outing.

For KCA Panthers the path to the knockout stage is almost confirmed. This match is a chance to prepare themselves for the final, however, they won’t take the Tigers lightly and will be looking to put up a strong performance. They come into the fixture on the back of a four-run victory over the KCA Tuskers.

TIG: Varun Nayanar (WK), Sachin Baby, Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Muhammed Kaif (WK), Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas (C), Sachin MS, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Bharath Soorya M, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Gowtham Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS and Ajith KA.

PAN: Adhidev J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, H. Krishnan-D, Sachin Suresh, Basil Thampi, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Ashiq Ali, Jose Perayil, Subin Suresh (wk), Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan

Sachin Baby

Athul Raveendran

Monu Krishna

Jose Perayil

As per our TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, PAN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TIG vs PAN match prediction and TIG vs PAN playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TIG vs PAN Dream11 team and TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

