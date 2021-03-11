TIG Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Tigers are all set to face KCA Panthers in the league match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20. The TIG vs PAN match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST at S D College Cricket ground on Friday, March 12, 2021. Here is our TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, TIG vs PAN Dream11 team and TIG vs PAN playing 11.

TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction: TIG vs PAN match preview

Panthers will be quite confident coming into the match after beating KCA Eagles in their previous encounter. Sachin Mohan was awarded man of the match award after scoring 71 runs in that encounter. Batting first Panthers scored 145/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger was the major contributor with the bat with 34 runs. Chasing 146 runs to win, Eagles could manage 115/8 in 20 overs with Shiv Ganesh top-scoring for the side with 30 runs.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing Tigers stopped KCA Tuskers at 112/8 in 20 overs, while they were yet to begin run chase. Tigers had entered the match after losing their previous match to KCA Royals and had registered just one win in the tournament till then

TIG vs PAN live prediction: Squad details for TIG vs PAN Dream11 team

TIG: Sachin Baby(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan.

PAN: Hari Krishnan, KS Aravind, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Ashiq Ali, Vinoop Manoharan, Sachin Suresh, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, Basil Thampi, Jose Perayil, Kiran Sagar, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinay V Varghese, Adhidev J.

TIG vs PAN match prediction: Top picks for TIG vs PAN playing 11

Sachin Mohan

Shoun Roger

Akhil Acaria

Sachin Baby

TIG vs PAN Dream11 live: TIG vs PAN Dream11 team

TIG vs PAN live: TIG vs PAN match prediction

As per our TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, PAN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TIG vs PAN match prediction and TIG vs PAN playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TIG vs PAN Dream11 team and TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

