TIG Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Tigers XI and Panthers XI will feature in the fourth match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our TIG vs PAN match prediction and TIG vs PAN Dream11 team. The TIG vs PAN live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
A total of six teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament. After three enthralling matches, yet another exciting fixture is on the cards with Tigers XI taking on Panthers XI. Both sides will clash after a triumphant performance in their respective opening matches.
Tigers XI put up a strong show in their opening game of the competition against Bulls XI. Their dominant performance earned them a clinical 43-run win over their opposition. The Panthers XI bowlers decimated the batting line-up of Sharks XI to bundle them out for a paltry score of 57. They chased down the target with eight wickets to spare.
🏏🏏 Panthers XI defeated Sharks XI in the inaugural match of the Sichem #PondicherryT20 powered by Dream11 pic.twitter.com/9Nxs922436— Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 12, 2020
Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh
George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zeeshan N, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, P Akash, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, M Mathan, A Aravindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abhishek Bagriya
Wicketkeepers: Y Jadhav
Batsmen: R Ragupathy, D Rohit, A Subramanian, S Jackson
All-rounders: S Singh (c), I Naha (vc), R Sharma
Bowlers: A Aravindaraj, T Abeesh, K Nair
As per our TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, TIG will be the favorites to win the match.
