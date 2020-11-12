TIG Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Tigers XI and Panthers XI will feature in the fourth match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our TIG vs PAN match prediction and TIG vs PAN Dream11 team. The TIG vs PAN live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

TIG vs PAN live: TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction and preview

A total of six teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament. After three enthralling matches, yet another exciting fixture is on the cards with Tigers XI taking on Panthers XI. Both sides will clash after a triumphant performance in their respective opening matches.

Tigers XI put up a strong show in their opening game of the competition against Bulls XI. Their dominant performance earned them a clinical 43-run win over their opposition. The Panthers XI bowlers decimated the batting line-up of Sharks XI to bundle them out for a paltry score of 57. They chased down the target with eight wickets to spare.

🏏🏏 Panthers XI defeated Sharks XI in the inaugural match of the Sichem #PondicherryT20 powered by Dream11 pic.twitter.com/9Nxs922436 — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 12, 2020

TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TIG vs PAN Dream11 team

TIG squad for TIG vs PAN Dream11 team

Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh

PAN squad for TIG vs PAN Dream11 team

George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zeeshan N, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, P Akash, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, M Mathan, A Aravindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abhishek Bagriya

TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TIG vs PAN playing 11

S Singh

A Aravindaraj

I Naha

A Subramanian

TIG vs PAN match prediction: TIG vs PAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Y Jadhav

Batsmen: R Ragupathy, D Rohit, A Subramanian, S Jackson

All-rounders: S Singh (c), I Naha (vc), R Sharma

Bowlers: A Aravindaraj, T Abeesh, K Nair

TIG vs PAN live: TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction

As per our TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, TIG will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, top picks, and TIG vs PAN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TIG vs PAN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Association of Pondicherry / Instagram

