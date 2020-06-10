When Tim Bresnan, James Anderson Played A Prank On Graeme Swann Which Involved Adult Films

England cricketer Tim Bresnan recently recalled a brutal prank he pulled on his former teammate Graeme Swann. The prank also involved England’s pace ace James Anderson as Bresnan’s partner-in-crime. The 35-year old all-rounder last represented his national side in an ODI match against Ireland in 2015.

Also Read | James Anderson Trolls Nasser Hussain For 2002-03 Brisbane Toss Goof Up On Social Media

Tim Bresnan and James Anderson’s brutal room service on Graeme Swann

Tim Bresnan recently appeared in an episode of the Yorkshire Cricket: Covers Off Podcast. In the show, the cricketer recalled the time when the Australian team toured England in 2012 to play a five-match ODI series against the hosts. According to Tim Bresnan, the English team stayed at Radisson Hotel ahead of their fourth ODI in Chester-le-Street.

Tim Bresnan stated that during his stay, he found himself in possession of the hotel’s master key, thus giving him access to all rooms in the building. The Yorkshire-based cricketer then decided to team-up with James Anderson to pull a prank on off-spinner and his then teammate Graeme Swann. Tim Bresnan revealed that the two cricketers went to Swann’s room when he left for dinner.

The all-rounder further stated that both he and James Anderson entered and turned Graeme Swann’s room mattress upside down. Additionally, he also revealed that they put an adult film on his television and turned the volume to full blast before taking the batteries out of the remote. Tim Bresnan also admitted to taking all the minibars and said that he and James Anderson basically “ransacked” him room.

Also Read | Denying Tendulkar 100th Ton Made Umpire Rod Tucker & I Get Death Threats: Tim Bresnan

Tim Bresnan revealed that they were not aware that Graeme Swann’s wife was also staying in the hotel that night. He said that he along with James Anderson first saw Swann and his wife coming down from the stairs later that night. The 2010-11 Ashes hero then laughingly described the spinner’s reaction the next morning where Graeme Swann told them he could not get the adult film off his TV.

England Cricket: West Indies tour of England amid coronavirus United Kingdom

Here is a look at schedule for England vs West Indies 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs West Indies 2020 first Test: July 8-12 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs West Indies 2020 second Test: July 16-20 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs West Indies 2020 third Test: July 24-28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Also Read | Coronavirus Break Could Prolong My Career By 'a Year Or Two', Says James Anderson

Also Read | England Cricket Follows Football Teams; Staunchly Opposes Racism With Diverse Picture