Tim Paine Backs Steve Smith To Become Australia Captain Again, 2 Years After Sandpapergate

Exuding confidence in Steven Smith's captaincy, current Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has backed the talisman to retain his position as leader of the squad two years after his ouster from the post. Steve Smith, involved in the infamous 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering scandal during Australia's tour of South Africa in 2018, was stripped of his captaincy along with being handed a twelve-month suspension from international and domestic cricket. Following Smith's sacking, Tim Paine was appointed as the skipper and trusted with the responsibility of rebuilding the team under Justin Langer and bring out Cricket Australia from the crisis that ensued.

However, two years after Tim Paine was appointed captain, questions are being raised on the possibility of replacing the Tasmanian following his failure to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India and the inability to qualify for the inaugural World Test Championship finale. Amidst the noise over Paine's captaincy and Smith's possible return, the current Australian skipper has remarked that the number three batsman is 'technically' as good as one can get. On Smith's fiasco in South Africa, Tim Paine defended that he was thrown into a very big role at a 'very, very young age' and affirmed that Smith is not 'doing it (presumably, the tampering) anymore'.

'I would support him'

"But by the time I came in he (Smith) was growing into that role and getting better and better. Then obviously South Africa events happened and he is not doing it anymore. But yeah I would support him getting that job again," Tim Paine said while speaking at a function for the Chappell Foundation at the SCG.

Apart from Steven Smith, Pat Cummins' name has emerged as the frontrunner to be appointed as the Test captain. Cummins currently holds the position of vice-captain of the Test team. Steven Smith has also expressed a desire to take up the role once again while several veterans, included former captain Michael Clarke, have extended their support to him.

In March 2018, Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with a piece of sandpaper in a bid to make the ball swing during the third Test against South Africa. Then-skipper Steve Smith was found to be involved in the plan alongside his deputy David Warner. Following an enquiry, Warner and Smith were sacked from the positions and faced unprecedented sanctions by Cricket Australia. While Tim Paine was handed the captaincy of the Test team, Aaron Finch was chosen to lead Australia in white-ball cricket.

Tim Paine To Captain For Ashes

Tim Paine will lead Australia into the Ashes scheduled for later this year as Cricket Australia announced the list of contracted players for the 2021-22 season on Friday. The notable players to miss out on a contract are former vice-captain Travis Head, Mathew Wade and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The youngster and talented all-rounder Cameron Green, as expected, makes the list. National selector Trevor Hohns said Steve Smith's name was not considered for captaincy even though Smith himself had been quoted saying he was ready to captain the team.