Tim Paine blames India for Test defeat, says 'They are very good at creating sideshows'

Australian Test captain Tim Paine on Thursday accused India of creating "sideshows" to distract the Kangaroos during this year's Border-Gavaskar series down under. Paine, while speaking to the press in Australia, said that India is "very good" at creating sideshows and niggling the opposition with things that don't matter, suggesting his team lost the four-match Test series because they were "distracted". Paine faced a lot of flak after his team went down 2-1 in the Test series against an inexperienced Indian team.

"Part of the challenge of playing against India is they're very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn't really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that. The classic example was when they said they weren't going to the Gabba so we didn't know where we were going. They're very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball," Paine was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia's cricket.com.au.

Paine was talking about some reports in the media prior to the fourth Test match at the Gabba. The reports mentioned that the Indian team was unwilling to travel to Brisbane because of the quarantining rules in the Australian state. However, not a single member of the Indian squad ever mentioned that the team doesn't want to travel to Brisbane for the final Test match. In the end, India and Australia played the Test match in Brisbane, where the young Indian team lead by Ajinkya Rahane not just won the series but also managed to breach fortress Gabba for the first time in four decades.

India wins Test series 2-1

India won the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1 after coming on the back of a humiliating loss in the first match of the four-match series, where the Kangaroos bowled out the world's number 1 Test team for just 36 runs. India had lost all its key players early on in the series but still managed to retain the trophy with a young contingent that had travelled down under as substitutes or net bowlers. The series went on to become one of the most exciting Test encounters in the history of the game.

