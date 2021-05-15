Tim Paine Calls Virat Kohli 'competitive', Reminisces Their On-field Spat In 2018

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has heaped praise on his Indian counterpart, Virat Kohli, as he called the latter the 'best batsman in the world'. At the same time, Paine did not shy away from recalling their on-field spat during India's tour Down Under in 2018/19.

'He is certainly someone I will always remember': Tim Paine

"For Virat Kohli, I've said many times, he seems the type of player you would love to have on your team. He is competitive, he is the best batsman in the world. He is challenging to play against and he can get under your skin because he is so good and he is so competitive. But yeah, for me from where I came from, sharing a feud with him four years ago, He is certainly someone I will always remember," said Paine while speaking on the 'Gilly and Goss' podcast.

When things almost got out of control during Kohli-Paine spat

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman was often seen sledging the Indian batsmen from behind the stumps during their last visit Down Under in the 2018/19 season. The stumper and his opposite number Virat Kohli had an on-field altercation when the latter had collided with him during the second Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. In the end, the on-field umpire had to be the peace-maker before things got out of control.

India's 2018/19 tour of Australia

Australia were playing that series in the absence of star players Steve Smith and David Warner who were banned for 12 months due to their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal earlier that year. Coming back to the Perth Test, the Aussies went on to register an emphatic 146-run win to level the four-match series. However, it was Virat Kohli and India who had the last laugh as they registered a 2-1 series win.

Team India thus registered their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil and also went on to register their maiden bilateral ODI series victory Down Under a month later.