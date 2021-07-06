Tim Paine Expresses Disappointment Over Missing WTC Final; 'bitter Pill To Swallow'

Reacting to the disappointment of not being able to contest the inaugural World Test Championship final, frustrated Australia red-ball skipper Tim Paine said that it is a “bitter pill to swallow”. Australia was one of the front runners in the race to reach the WTC final but docked four points for slow over rate during the Boxing Day Test against India. The New Zealand team are at the No.1 position of the ICC Test rankings with a rating of 123, after playing 21 matches and scoring 2593 points.

New Zealand qualified after Australia's PCT was reduced to 69.2 during the Boxing Day Test against India. Tim Paine also expressed his feelings by adding that this was unfair since a lot of teams are penalized or fined for slow over-rates, but in Australia's case points were deducted.

"Unfortunately, we were the team I think that's borne the brunt of it for an over rate. I think there's been a lot of Test match cricket in the last two years where teams haven't bowled their overs," mentioned Piane as quoted by PTI.

Tim Paine Apologises To NZ Fans

Australia Test captain Tim Paine had apologized to New Zealand cricket fans for predicting India would “comfortably” beat New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, it was the BlackCaps who had the last laugh as they registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over Kohli & Co. in the WTC final at Southampton's Ageas Rose Bowl on June 30.

New Zealand pacers demolished the Indian batting line-up on a seamer-friendly pitch in England despite Team India having some of the superstars of the game. New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets, courtesy of the Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson, who alone took a total of 7 wickets in the game, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Trent Boult also provided much-needed help to Jamieson as they successfully restricted the leaking of runs during their long spells. In the end, Blackcaps batters were left with a low total to chase with the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor finishing the job.

