Tim Paine Net Worth, Salary, House, Personal Life And Career Stats On 36th Birthday

Australian Test captain Tim Paine is all set to lead his national side in their upcoming Test challenge against familiar foes Team India. Paine took over captaincy of Australian cricket from Steve Smith in March 2018. Under his leadership, Australia retained the Ashes series in England in 2019, thus marking the first instance of Australia not losing the biennial event in the United Kingdom since 2001.

The Tasmanian cricketer turned 36 on Tuesday, December 8. To commemorate the occasion of the 36th Tim Paine birthday, here is a look at some details regarding the Australian captain’s personal life, as well as his net worth details.

ICC celebrates 36th Tim Paine birthday

🇦🇺 31 Tests, 35 ODIs, 12 T20Is

🏏 2302 runs ✶ 208 dismissals 🧤



In 19 Tests under him, Australia have won 10, lost just six, and have risen to No.1 in the Test rankings!



Happy birthday, Tim Paine 🎂 pic.twitter.com/JQsvHodfCa — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2020

How much is Tim Paine net worth?

According to livesportworld.com, the Tim Paine net worth stands at approximately $6 million (₹44 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket Australia for being an active Australian cricket player. He also receives salary from Tasmania Cricket for his commitments for the state in Australian domestic cricket.

Tim Paine wife, personal life and house details

Tim Paine's wife name is Bonnie Maggs (now Paine). The two married each other in 2016. They have three kids together, named Milla, Charlie and Wilson.

Tim Paine was born on December 8, 1984 in Hobart, Tasmania. According to a report by cricket.com.au, the cricketer lives in South Hobart along with the rest of his family.

A look into Tim Paine house as wife Bonnie hangs around with her kids

Bonnie Paine wishes husband Tim Paine on his 36th birthday

A look into Tim Paine career stats

The Tim Paine career stats in international cricket makes for an interesting read. Out of the 31 Tests he played for his country, Paine captained Australia in 19 of them, winning 10 and losing just six matches. With the bat, he has aggregated 1,330 runs at an average of 31.66.

Tim Paine has also played 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is for Australia since his international debut in 2009. The wicketkeeper-batsman aggregated 972 runs across both limited-overs formats with one century and five half-centuries. Across all international appearances, Paine has affected 208 dismissals while standing behind the stumps.

Cricket Australia shares some of Tim Paine’s best glove work, watch video

Happy 36th birthday to Australia's Test skipper and the cleanest hands in the country, Tim Paine pic.twitter.com/bBqDRZuqX2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

