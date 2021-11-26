Tim Paine Out Of Ashes After Taking Indefinite 'mental Health Break' From Cricket

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has taken an indefinite mental health break from the sport, making himself unavailable for the upcoming Ashes series. Paine's manager, James Henderson, took to Twitter on Friday to confirm the 36-year-old's decision. Henderson said he is "extremely concerned" about the mental wellbeing of Paine and his wife, Bonnie, after the sexting scandal involving the wicketkeeper-batter came to light a week ago.

Confirming that @tdpaine36 is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break. We are extremely concerned for his and Bonnie’s well-being and will be making no further comment at this time. — James Henderson (@jahenderson63) November 25, 2021

Earlier last week, Paine announced his decision to step down as Australia's Test captain following revelations of his lewd messages that he had sent to a former Cricket Tasmania colleague. Paine addressed a press conference from Hobart, where he apologised to his family, his teammates, and to fans for his past behaviour concerning the inappropriate text messages. The incident due to which Paine stepped down as Test captain had occurred in 2017.

Pat Cummins to be appointed captain?

According to various media reports, Australian Test vice-captain Pat Cummins is set to be appointed the new captain of the men's cricket team. The announcement is expected to be made later this afternoon. Earlier this week, Cricket Australia reportedly held a meeting with Cummins and former Australian skipper Steve Smith in order to offer them the position of captain and vice-captain, respectively. Smith was the captain of the Australian Test team before Paine took over in 2018. Smith was removed following the infamous sandpaper scandal.

(Image: AP)