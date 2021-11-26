Last Updated:

Tim Paine Out Of Ashes After Taking Indefinite 'mental Health Break' From Cricket

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has taken an indefinite mental health break from the sport, making himself unavailable for the upcoming Ashes series.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Tim Paine, Ashes, Australia, Australia vs England, Tasmania, tim paine out of ashes series, tim paine quits, pat cummins, tim paine sexting scandal

Image: AP


Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has taken an indefinite mental health break from the sport, making himself unavailable for the upcoming Ashes series. Paine's manager, James Henderson, took to Twitter on Friday to confirm the 36-year-old's decision. Henderson said he is "extremely concerned" about the mental wellbeing of Paine and his wife, Bonnie, after the sexting scandal involving the wicketkeeper-batter came to light a week ago. 

Earlier last week, Paine announced his decision to step down as Australia's Test captain following revelations of his lewd messages that he had sent to a former Cricket Tasmania colleague. Paine addressed a press conference from Hobart, where he apologised to his family, his teammates, and to fans for his past behaviour concerning the inappropriate text messages. The incident due to which Paine stepped down as Test captain had occurred in 2017.

READ | Michael Clarke slams Cricket Australia over its handling of Tim Paine's sexting scandal

Pat Cummins to be appointed captain? 

According to various media reports, Australian Test vice-captain Pat Cummins is set to be appointed the new captain of the men's cricket team. The announcement is expected to be made later this afternoon. Earlier this week, Cricket Australia reportedly held a meeting with Cummins and former Australian skipper Steve Smith in order to offer them the position of captain and vice-captain, respectively. Smith was the captain of the Australian Test team before Paine took over in 2018. Smith was removed following the infamous sandpaper scandal. 

READ | Ricky Ponting gives verdict on Tim Paine's sexting saga, says this will linger over Ashes

(Image: AP)

READ | Cricket Tasmania sends strong message by including Tim Paine in Marsh Cup squad
READ | 'As wife of an Australian player...': Candice Warner 'worried' over Tim Paine scandal
Tags: Tim Paine, Ashes, Australia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com