Tim Paine Returns To Action With Tasmania But Not As Player; Team Coach Reveals New Role

Tim Paine, the former Australian Test captain, has returned from his indefinite break to join the Tasmanian cricket team's coaching group. Since he controversially stepped down as Test captain in the wake of his sexting scandal, Paine has kept himself hidden from the public eye. Paine has now joined the Tasmanian Tigers in a coaching capacity, according to interim coach Ali De Winter, who also stated that the wicketkeeper-batsman currently has no plans to make a playing comeback.

"It's been a nice little distraction for him, I guess, to spend some time with us. He's been great with our young players stepping in (but) where he stands with his playing of cricket, I don't think he's really thought that far ahead. He's still doing his own physical training; he's not doing any batting or wicketkeeping at the moment but he's certainly present around the group. I think he's just enjoying the re-entry into our group and just focusing on family life."

Paine's sexting scandal

Paine was forced to relinquish his position as Test captain late last year after it emerged that the cricketer was being investigated for an inappropriate message he sent to one of his former colleagues at Cricket Tasmania. Paine admitted to sending lewd messages to a former female colleague back in 2017.

On November 19, Paine addressed a press conference, where he apologised to his family and fans for his unacceptable behaviour and announced his decision to step down as Australia's Test captain.

A few days after Paine issued a public apology and resigned as Test captain, his manager James Henderson shared a post on Twitter confirming that the Tasmania cricketer will be on an indefinite mental health break. Paine, who has played 35 Tests and as many ODIs for his country, had taken over as Australia's Test captain following the sandpaper scandal in 2018. Paine last played a competitive game back in November 2021.

As far as Paine's ongoing legal battle is concerned, the female involved in the case has reportedly decided to settle the matter outside the court. According to report by theaustralian.com.au, during the hearing on Thursday, the woman’s lawyer Greg Barnes SC believed that the matter could be solved with the help of a mediator.

