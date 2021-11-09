Tim Paine Says There Might Be Some People Who Aren't Comfortable Travelling To Pakistan

Cricket Australia (CA) announced a tour of Pakistan next year between March and April with three Test matches, three One Day Internationals and one T20 International match. Some Australian players have expressed their reservations or have said they are unsure about making the trip to Pakistan. Australia's Test team skipper Tim Paine who has earlier made suggestions that he is not looking beyond the upcoming Ashes series but some reports suggest that CA could want Paine to stay on a while longer.

Tim Paine explained that regardless of what the security experts tell the players there will be a few of them who would not be comfortable in going to Pakistan. He said that the players will discuss the situation and see how it plays out as at the end of the day the decision to go or not lies with the player himself.

"There’ll be some guys who will be happy to take the experts’ advice and others will want to know a bit more,” Paine said on SEN on Tuesday morning. "If we’re totally honest, there might be some people who aren’t comfortable going regardless. That’s happened before with tours going to other countries going back forever. Again there are issues that will I’m sure pop up. We’ll discuss it, people get the right answers and feel comfortable, then we’ll get hopefully the best team we can. At the end of the day, it comes down to the individual."

ACA supports Pakistan Tour

The Australian players' union announced that they will be supporting to tour fully but their first priority is the players' safety. They added that the ACA will meet with a delegation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the appropriate government agencies to ensure that all the right protocols are in place.

“ACA is fully supportive of the upcoming tour of Pakistan. Our first priority is always the safety and welfare of our players, and the ACA will undertake due diligence on behalf of our players as part of the CA delegation to meet with the PCB and appropriate government agencies to ensure that appropriate protocols are in place.”

Image: AP