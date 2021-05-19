Tim Paine To Be Under Maximum Pressure Thanks To CA, Is It Advantage England?

For any cricket team making a switch to three different formats is never easy as players need to start from scratch to get used to the format. Going by the Australia cricket schedule for the 2021/22 season, a number of Australian Test team players will have to start again from scratch when they make the transition from white-ball cricket to the red cherry during the summer. The last time the Australians donned the white uniform was back in January this year when they hosted a depleted Team India side who went on to win the Test series on Australian soil.

Tim Paine to have massive headache ahead of Ashes 2021

As per the Australia cricket schedule, the Test team's next assignment in the five-day format will start against Afghanistan in a one-off Test match starting on November 27 following which they will play the Ashes series against England. The Ashes 2021 series will kick off at The Gabba on December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) and Perth Stadium (January 14-18).

With most of the Australian players from the Test team preparing themselves for the upcoming T20 World Cup only a few members will be getting some much-needed match practice before the Ashes 2021. According to a report by Espncricnfo, only Australian skipper Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and most probably Marnus Labuschagne will get some match practice in the ongoing domestic action, while most of the players will be competing in the white-ball format. The lack of exposure to red-ball cricket until November will be challenging for most of the established members of the Test team and with only the match versus Afghanistan being the only fixture the challenge to make adjustments gets even bigger.

Michael Vaughan makes Ashes 2021 prediction

While there is still time for Ashes 2021 series to get underway, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has already made a prediction about the winner of the series. The 46-year-old former cricketer took to Twitter saying that it is always good to reclaim the Ashes at the MCG. The Tim Paine-led Australian team are the current holders of the Ashes title after the result of the last series ended in a draw.

Australia cricket schedule for 2021

Australia fixture for the latter half of the 2021 year will be the Bangladesh tour where they will play a T20I series consisting of 3 T20Is. The schedule for the same hasn't been announced yet. After the series against Bangladesh, the Australians will depart for the T20 World Cup 2021 that will be played from October 18-November 15. The Australian team will then play a single Test match against Afghanistan from November 27–December 1 at the Blundstone Arena. This Test match will then be followed by the Ashes series.

