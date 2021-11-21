Tim Paine's Brother-in-law Allegedly Sexted The Same Woman As Ex-Aussie Skipper

A few days after Tim Paine stepped down as the captain's of Australia's Test cricket team, his brother-in-law and former Tasmanian Shield cricketer Shannon Tubb's name has popped up in a 'sexting scandal' that Tim Paine was involved in.

As per Herald Sun, Shannon Tubb was allegedly involved with the same woman in a similar incident. As per the report, Tubb is married to Paine's sister and played Sheffield Shield for Tasmania, was asked to leave Cricket Tasmania (CT) after a sexting investigation involving the same woman that Paine was involved with.

The report also states that Tubb left his coaching position (at Cricket Tasmania) after investigations into the messages sent to the same woman to which Paine had sent. The woman claimed that Tubb sent her X-rated messages and also sent an unsolicited image of his genitalia to her. The publication contacted both Tubb and Cricket Tasmania over the sexting scandal. While Shannon Tubb stated that there is no comment on from him, Cricket Tasmania refused to respond to any questions.

"There’s no comment on that at all mate, I’m sorry," said Tubb. Cricket Tasmania said, "Cricket Tasmania won’t be responding to any of your questions above," however, Cricket Australia said that it had been told about the investigation into Tubb's sexting scandal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tubb's investigation by Cricket Tasmania in mid-2018 began around the same time as Paine’s investigation by Cricket Australia. While Paine was cleared by CA, Tubb was forced out of his job at Tasmania.

Tim Paine sorry about the sexting scandal

After the incident came into the limelight, Tim Paine apologised to his family, fans and teammates for his past behaviour. He said that captaining the Australian men's cricket team has been the 'greatest privilege' of his sporting career.

In his statement, Tim Paine said, "Today I've announced my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men's test team. It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket. As background on my decision, nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. At the time, the exchange was the subject of a thorough CA Integrity Unit investigation, throughout which I fully participated in and openly participated in."

Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein, while speaking at a press conference on Saturday said, "I can’t talk about the 2018 decision, I wasn’t there but I am saying based on the facts as they are today the board of Cricket Australia would not have made that decision".

He added, "I acknowledge the decision clearly sent the wrong message that this behaviour is acceptable and without serious consequences. The role of Australian cricket captain must be held to the highest standards. The code of conduct is (now) appropriate, it’s important to note a lot of things have changed since the time."

(Image: AP)