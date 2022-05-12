Tim Paine's Career Appears Over After Tasmania Drop Former Australia Skipper From Squad

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine’s cricket playing career seems to be over after the cricketer was not included in Tasmania’s squad for the next season. Tasmania strengthened their fast bowling unit for the 2022-23 season but, didn’t offer Paine a frest contract. Ahead of the Ashes 2021-22 in Australia, Paine announced his resignation form the captaincy role of the national Test team, after the sexting scandal broke out and took the entire Australian cricket by storm.

He took time away from the game following his resignation and returned to the Tasmanian cricket fold for an unofficial coaching role late in the season. His playing future now remains uncertain after not being offered a fresh contract. Meanwhile, Tasmania added young allrounder Nick David and former ODI and T20I pacer Billy Stanlake into their squad.

A look at Tasmania's squad for the 2022-23 season

As reported by cricket.com.au, Tasmania’s new head coach Jeff Vaughan revealed his thoughts about the team after the 2022-23 contract list was announced. “There is a good mix of senior and emerging players within the list, and on the back of a promising season 2021-22 we are excited for what’s ahead. With hopefully a full fixture of for both and red and white-ball cricket this year, I’m really excited and confident about what this group can produce,” Vaughan said.

Tasmanian Tigers 2022-23 contract list: Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright. Rookies: Nick Davis, Jarrod Freeman, Mitch Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan.

Ins: Nick Davis, Billy Stanlake Outs: Tim Paine.

A look at Tim Paine's cricket career

Coming back to Tim Paine, the wicket-keeper batter was handed the responsibility of leading the Australian cricket team after the sand paper gate broke out in 2018. In the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, Paine teamed up with former head coach Justin Langer in an attempt to guide the team back to glory. In his cricketing career, Paine has played a total of 35 Test matches for Australia and a total of 147 first-class matches.

The 37-year-old has scored 6334 runs in first-class cricket with the help of three centuries and 35 half-centuries. At the same time, playing for Australia, Paine scored 1534 runs in 35 Test matches. He also scored 890 runs in 35 ODI games.

(Image: icc-cricket.com)