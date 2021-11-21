Tim Paine's Wife Breaks Silence On Sexting Scandal, Says She Felt 'betrayed, Hurt & Upset'

Bonnie Paine, the wife of disgraced Australian Test skipper, Tim Paine, has said that she felt 'betrayed' and 'hurt' after she found out about her husband's lewd text messages that he sent to a former Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017. On Friday, Tim Paine addressed a press conference in Hobart, where he announced his decision to step down as Australia's red-ball captain after he was informed that his private text messages were going to be made public by Cricket Australia.

Paine's wife has spoken for the first time since the sexting scandal rocked Australian cricket and changed her husband's life.

"I felt betrayed, and I felt hurt, upset, and I felt pissed off, I also had feelings of gratitude because he was being so honest with me," Bonnie said on how she felt after Tim Paine told her about the text messages.

Wife admits she was angry over Tim Paine's betrayal

Bonnie said she has forgiven her husband for sending lewd messages to a female employee at Cricket Tasmania but she felt frustrated after it was brought into the public eye. Bonnie, while speaking to News Corp, said it was a bit frustrating for her when she found out that her husband's private text messages were going to be made public despite the matter being resolved internally years ago. Bonnie added that she and her husband have moved forward since she first got to know about the messages in 2018.

Meanwhile, Tim Paine, who also spoke to News Corp, said he is "really embarrassed" over how the story has panned out. Paine said he has been struggling since the news emerged and he resigned as Australian captain. Paine also revealed that he always feared the story would come out someday. He said that the issue always popped up before a big series or the start of the season. Paine also talked about the time when he first revealed the incident to his wife. He said it was the "hardest thing" he has ever done in life.

Paine, who has played 35 Tests and as many ODIs for his country, took over as captain following the sandpaper scandal that saw his predecessor Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner step down. In 2019, Paine had become the first Australian captain after Steve Waugh to retain the Ashes series in England. It was under Paine's captaincy that India managed to win two back-to-back Border Gavaskar series in Australia. Paine has played 23 Tests as captain and has won 11 matches, lost 8, and drawn 4. He has a win percentage of 47.82.

(Image: @BonniePaine/Insta)