Tim Seifert Covid-19 Update: Dynamic KKR Keeper Set To Not Join NZ Colleagues In England

New Zealand batsman and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the IPL 2021 season, had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Tim Seifert tested positive on May 8 and had to stay back in India for his treatment in Chennai. But according to recent reports, the Tim Seifert Covid-19 report has come negative and the Kiwi player is set to fly back to New Zealand.

Tim Seifert KKR Covid-19 update

Tim Seifert was supposed to travel back to New Zealand on a charter flight after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was cancelled after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19. However, the Kiwi player had failed both his RT-PCR tests before his departure to New Zealand. He was then treated in a Covid facility in Chennai along with former Australian player Michael Hussey.

Gary Stead speaks on the Tim Seifert Covid-19 negative report

Speaking from Southampton, New Zealand cricket coach Gary Stead confirmed that Tim Seifert has provided two consecutive negative test reports after which he will be flying back home. Stead said that he heard from Seifert a little while ago and even though he isn’t aware of Seifert’s travelling details yet, it was great to see Seifert’s health improving to a point where he wasn’t testing positive anymore. Tim Seifert was the fourth player from the KKR squad who tested positive after Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Prasidh Krishna.

Most of the New Zealand players have already arrived in London with the IPL players from the Maldives as captain Kane Williamson along with players Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physiotherapist Tommy Simsek landed on Monday. Tim Seifert won’t be joining the squad even as a replacement player as he wasn’t selected in the New Zealand tour of England. Before the WTC Final, New Zealand is set to play its first Test match against England from June 2-6 at Lord’s and its second Test on June 10-14 at Edgbaston.

BJ Watling retirement

BJ Watling announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring from all forms of cricket after the New Zealand tour of England. BJ Watling made his Test debut for New Zealand in December 2009 and since then he has made his appearance as a wicketkeeper-batsman in 65 matches. As per- the BJ Watling retirement news, fans would see Watling play his last 3 Test matches in England, out of which 2 Tests will be against England with the last one against India in the World Test Championship Final 2021.

New Zealand squad for WTC final

New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

