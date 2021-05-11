Tim Seifert Covid-19 Update: KKR Player To Get Treated At Same Hospital As Michael Hussey

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, tested positive for coronavirus recently. Seifert was supposed to travel back to New Zealand on a charter flight after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. However, the Kiwi international failed both his PCR tests prior to his departure to New Zealand, which is why he had to stay back in India and serve the mandatory quarantine period.

IPL latest news: New Zealand head coach Gary Stead provides Tim Seifert COVID-19 health update.

On Tuesday, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead provided a major Tim Seifert COVID-19 health update. While speaking at a press conference in New Zealand, Stead said that Seifert is in a difficult situation of being alone in India and is isolated a little bit as well, impacting his mental health in a way. He added that it was distressing early on to get the news but he revealed that the young cricketer is in a much better space now that there is a plan around him.

Support organized for Tim Seifert

According to NZC chief executive David White, support has been organized for the player after information regarding his health was received. Seifert will be treated in the private hospital of Chennai where former Australia player Michael Hussey has been getting treated since he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. White also said that Seifert had tested negative seven out of the 10 tests and was confident that he will be receiving the best of treatment from his franchise.

Meanwhile, Tim Seifert was the third player from the KKR team to test positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy COVID reports had come positive. To make matters worse, recently, the Prasidh Krishna Covid report also came back positive, making him the fourth player from the KKR team to test positive for the ungodly virus.

According to a BCCI source, the Sandeep Warrier and Prasidh Krishna COVID reports came positive because they came in contact with Chakravarthy during one of the training sessions. The source added that Krishna is Chakravarthy’s close friend. As per the source, like all India players, Krishna had also left the bubble on May 3 after getting two negative results buton reaching Bengaluru he tested positive.

