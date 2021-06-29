Tim Southee Auctions His WTC Final Jersey To Support 8-year-old Kid's Fight Against Cancer

Veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee finally became a world champion after New Zealand's eight-wicket win over India in the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final clash at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton last week.

While it has been almost a week since Tim Southee finally wore that prestigious winner's medal at an ICC event, he has now come forward for a noble cause by deciding to auction his memorable jersey.

WTC final: Tim Southee auctions signed jersey for a noble cause

Lately, it has been learned that Southee has auctioned his signed WTC Final jersey on TradeMe in the hopes of raising funds for eight-year-old Hollie Beattie who is battling cancer.

The jersey has been signed by all the squad members of the New Zealand cricket team who were a part of the historic WTC triumph as the BlackCaps won their first-ever ICC tournament after 2000.

The image has been posted by New Zealand cricket on their official Twitter handle as well. Take a look.

Tim Southee is auctioning off one of his match worn playing shirts from the WTC Final to support Hollie Beattie and her ongoing medical treatment needs.



You can find the @TradeMe auction here | https://t.co/a57Lcs7I23



— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 29, 2021

Hollie Beattie was first diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer called Neuroblastoma back in July 2018. The family has faced multiple setbacks in the last three years that included having the cancer return as a brain tumour after the removal of the main tumour, a round of chemotherapy and beating the disease in the kid's bone marrow only for it to return.

It was shattering for the family to hear that the repeat tests showed the treatment had failed to make an impact on the disease in the eight-year-old's bone marrow.

Coming back to the WTC final, Tim Southee was excellent with the ball with five dismissals to his name in both innings. In fact, the veteran speedster had accounted for four Indian batsmen in the all-important second innings. They included openers Shubman Gill as well as Rohit Sharma, tail-enders Mohammed Shami, and, Jasprit Bumrah respectively.

WTC final 2021

Kyle Jamieson was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing performance with the ball as he picked a total of seven wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul. In fact, it was the tall pacer who accounted for skipper Virat Kohli for just 13 when he decided to defend a delivery that was bowled outside off-stump, but it took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of BJ Watling who made no mistake behind the stumps.

Jamieson had also outclassed his RCB skipper in the first innings as well by trapping the latter plumb in front of the wicket at his overnight score of 44.

India had scored 217 runs in the first innings, and in reply, the Kiwis posted 249 runs on the board. In the third innings, India were bowled out for mere 170 runs, leaving 139 runs for the Kiwis as the target to win the match. Kane Williamson remained key for New Zealand in both his innings as he scored 49 and 52 unbeaten runs respectively to help the Kiwis win the match and become the first-ever world Test champions in 144 years of Test cricket. New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets with 43 balls left. Ross Taylor, who forged an important partnership with skipper Kane Williamson, hit the winning runs in the end to finish at 47 not-out.