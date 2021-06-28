Tim Southee Feels New Zealand Deserves To Play More Test Matches After WTC Win

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels his country deserves to play more three-match Test series in the coming season. Southee, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said New Zealand doesn't play many three-match Test series, adding "I guess playing more Test matches as a side would be nice". This comes after New Zealand defeated India in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final. In the last five years, the Kiwis have played 18 bilateral Test series and out of those only four were three-match encounters. On the contrary, India played 12 three-match Test series out of the 18 bilateral assignments during the same period.

New Zealand mostly played two-match Test series during the 2019-2021 World Test Championship cycle. Southee said his team has the right to play more Test matches. The Kiwi pacer added that Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and every team would always want to play as much as they possibly can. He said Test cricket is the toughest as it tests the skills of players to the fullest and playing more three-match series rather than just two matches would be really nice.

'Want to play as long as I can'

When asked about the future of his Test career, the 32-year-old said he would like to play as long as he is fit to perform. Southee said looking at players such as Ross Taylor and James Anderson, who are still able to perform at the highest level, gives everyone hope. He said it always comes down to the standards a player has set for himself, adding "If a player is able to maintain those standards then age becomes only a number".

Southee was crucial for New Zealand in the third innings of the one-off Test against India as he provided an early breakthrough by picking two wickets before the end of play on Day 5. Southee dismissed Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in India's second innings to put the Virat Kohli-led side in trouble. Southee further picked two more wickets to finish with a figure of 4-48 in 19 overs. Southee had dismissed just one batsman in the first innings of the game.

IMAGE: ICC/Twitter

