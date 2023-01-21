'Time For Him To Step Up': Ex-India Cricketer Opens Up On Rohit Sharma's Century Drought

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has not reached the triple figures while batting in any form of cricket since January 2020. As the Men In Blue face New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, preparing for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, cricket enthusiasts in India are hoping to see their skipper reach the 100-run individual mark. Ahead of the 2nd ODI match against New Zealand in Raipur, former Indian cricketer, Wasim Jaffer rallied in his views about Rohit’s ongoing century drought.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer said, “Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav will have to take responsibility. Even Hardik Pandya, although he was a bit unlucky with the way he got out in the first match. The other three certainly have to step up. It has been a long time since we saw a century from Rohit in ODI cricket. He is batting well but we have not got to see a three-digit figure from him”.

Rohit Sharma has played 18 ODI games without a century

Rohit Sharma hit his last ODI century against Australia in January 2020 and has not reached the triple figures in ODIs for three years now. Having played a total of 17 ODI games since his last ODI hundred, Sharma has scored 686 runs at an average of 42.88. During this time, he has managed to register only four half-centuries. It is pertinent to mention that Rohit led the Men In Blue in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma's stats across formats for Team India

Captain Rohit made his international debut for India in T20Is and ODIs back in 2007. Since then, he has played a total of 239 games for India, scoring 9630 runs at an average of 48.63 and a strike rate of 89.60. He has hit a total of 29 centuries and 47 fifties in his ODI career so far, which also includes three double centuries.

In the T20 format of the game, Rohit has played 148 games, scoring 3853 runs with an average of 31.32 and strike rate of 139.24. He is the only batter in international cricket to amass four T20I hundreds, alongside the tally of 29 fifties. Meanwhile, in the Test format, Rohit has notched up 3137 runs in 45 games, while registering eight centuries and 14 fifties.