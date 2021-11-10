Tim Paine Targeted By Barmy Army Ahead Of The Upcoming Ashes 2021 Series

The Ashes 2021 series is less than a month away and the mind games in the buildup to the series has already begun. England's fan group 'Barmy Army' took to Twitter on Tuesday and took aim at Australia captain Tim Paine for his lack of centuries in Test cricket. Some of the England players have already landed in Australia as a part of the Ashes preparation while some of the members will be joining camp later after completing the T20 World Cup assignment.

Talking about Tim Paine Test Century, the Australian skipper is yet to score a century in the longest format of the game. The 36-year-old has played 35 Test matches for Australia and has scored 1534 runs and in that amount of Test matches, he has 9 half-centuries with the highest score being 92, which he had scored all the way back in 2010 against India in Mohali.

Taking an aim at Tim Paine ahead of the Ashes 2021 series Barmy Army tweeted

Australia will be looking to defend their Ashes title which they retained after drawing the series 2-2 in 2019. The Ashes 2021 will see England led by Joe Root tour Australia in 2021/22 in an attempt to regain the trophy. Coming to the Ashes record both the teams have faced each other in 71 Ashes series so far with Australia having won or retained the Ashes 33 times, whereas England has done so 32 times. Six times the series has been ruled a tie, meaning the trophy is awarded to the reigning champion.

Ashes 2021 Schedule

Talking about the Ashes 2021 schedule, the first Ashes 2021 Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12 with the second Test match scheduled at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30 with the Sydney Cricket Ground hosting the fourth test between January 5-9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with Perth Test between January 14 and 18.