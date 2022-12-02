'Time Pass For You’: Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Comments On 'Virat Vs Rohit' Debate

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri recently appeared in an interview and shed his thoughts on the Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma debate. While both players have refuted any such rift between them on multiple occasions, the fan bases of Rohit and Kohli leave no stone unturned to compare both players and debate who is the best among them. Having worked with both players during his time as an India coach, Shastri was questioned about the much-debated rift during his recent appearance on the Fans’ Reporter with Vimal Kumar.

Replying to the question, Shastri was visibly miffed as he suggested it to be a mess created by the media and fans. The 60-year-old went on to add that everything has always remained fine between both iconic players. Here’s what Shastri had to say about the debate.

“Vo sab bhaad mein gaya yaar! Vo sab tumlog ke liye timepass hai. (Let all that talk go to hell! That's just a time pass for you guys). Everything is fine, they are making century partnerships, and you guys are making a mess. All these are petty things for me and I don't waste time on such things,” Shastri answered.

More details about the ‘Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma’ debate

It is pertinent to mention that Shastri is well known for his equation with Kohli, during his time as the Indian head coach. During this period, Rohit also led the Men In Blue in several assignments whenever Kohli was rested. Shastri’s tenure as the team boss came to a conclusion after India’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, which also marked Kohli’s final appearance as the T20I captain of India.

Rumours about a rift between Kohli and Rohit started emerging after Kohli was snubbed off captaincy for India in the ODI format. Rohit was then handed the white-ball captaincy, which was followed by Virat’s resignation as the Test skipper. However, both players have displayed the camaraderie they share while playing for the national team on numerous occasions since then.