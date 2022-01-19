'Time To Unveil Virat Kohli 3.0': Ex-India Batting Coach's Ominous Warning For Opposition

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli played his first ODI assignment for India, after being removed from the captaincy role in 50-over format during the first ODI of the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Kohli played a knock of 51 runs while playing his first match for India purely as a batter in over seven years during the first ODI at Boland Park in Paarl. Meanwhile, before the match started on Wednesday afternoon, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed his thoughts on the road ahead for Kohli, while speaking to the official broadcaster of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 in India.

Talking about Kohli’s role transformation on Star Sports, Bangar felt the 34-year-old cricketer news time to adapt to the new role and also weighed in his thoughts on the rapport shared between Kohli and India’s skipper for the ODI series against the Proteas, KL Rahul. “It's not easy straightaway being a captain for a long period and then playing as a player. He is not going to be in the circle at a certain point, he'll have to man the boundary. When you have time between the ball he might wonder what he would have done, maybe the changes or what he would have said to the team during breaks or before the game. So those are things that will linger on for some amount of time, it's not gonna go away in a jiffy”.

Sanjay Bangar on the rapport between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

At the same time, weighing in his thoughts on the relationship shared by Kohli and Rahul, Bangar mentioned that the current skipper has got a great rapport with Kohli, which enables Kohli to easily share his inputs whenever required. During his knock on Wednesday, Kohli looked well settled in the middle as he stitched a second-wicket partnership of 92 runs with Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli hit three fours during his knock and went back to the pavilion after taking the top edge off Proteas bowler Tabrej Shamsi’s delivery, while skipper Temba Bavuma completed the catch.

India chase 297 runs in the first ODI against South Africa

South Africa earlier hit 296/4 in the first innings courtesy of centuries from Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen. Shreyas Iyer came out to bat for India, following Kohli’s dismissal and walked back after scoring 17 runs. At the time of writing this article, India have scored 181/4 after playing 34 overs with Rishabh Pant and debutant Venkatesh Iyer in the middle.

Image: Instagram@indiancricketteam