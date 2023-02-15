'Times Have Changed': Prasad's Brilliant Comment On India Creating A Million American Jobs

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and praised India for creating over a million job opportunities in America with a single order. As reported earlier, Air India has placed an order for 220 Boeing aircraft worth USD 34 billion. The largest international career of India will be also acquiring 250 aircraft from Airbus.

Meanwhile, revealing his thoughts on the topic, Prasad said, “Times have changed. Over one million American jobs across 44 states in the US because of an order from India. I pray we soon have a day where we create jobs for all of India and the world at large”. Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted out, informing about his telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden.

"Welcome the landmark Air India-Boeing agreement"

PM Modi informed that he had an excellent discussion on the country’s comprehensive and global partnership with the US. Glad to speak with US President Joe Biden. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. We welcome the landmark Air India-Boeing agreement which will help create new opportunities in both countries,” the Prime Minister said.

Glad to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. We welcome the landmark @airindiain-@Boeing agreement which will help create new opportunities in both countries. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, under the deal, Air India has placed an order for Boeing’s 190 of 737 Max aircraft, 20 of Boeing’s 787s, and 10 of its 777Xs. This includes customer options for an additional 50, 737 MAXs and 20 of its 787s, totaling 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at list price. Interestingly, this is the third-largest sale ever recorded by Boeing in terms of money, and it’s second of all time in quantity.

'Over 1 million American jobs across 44 states': US President Joe Biden

Air India will also be acquiring 250 aircraft from Airbus-40 widebody A350 aircraft and 210 narrowbody planes, with an option of increasing the fleet order. Speaking about the deal, President Biden said, “This purchase will support over 1 million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges—creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens”.