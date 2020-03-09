Tino Best Backs Virat Kohli Despite A Poor Outing Against NZ, Says He Will Bounce Back

Tino Best backed Indian skipper Virat Kohli after he had a forgettable tour of New Zealand. Even though India managed to whitewash the Kiwis in the T20I series, the hosts returned the favour in the ODI as well as the Test series that followed. Kohli could only manage a single half-century in the entire tour.

'He will grow from strength to strength': Tino Best

"Virat Kohli plays three forms of cricket. He is dominant. He is dominant in all three forms and sometimes even the great Brian Lara had gone through a slump and Sachin Tendulkar had also gone through a slump as well. Viru (Sehwag) had gone through a slump. All the great players always go through a slump. So I don't think the fans should be too harsh because the players play so much cricket. Just ease up on the Indian skipper. He is a phenomenal talent, I think he is the greatest cricketer of this generation and I think that he is just going to grow from strength to strength", said Tino Best in an exclusive interview to Republic TV.

Best is a part of the West Indies Legends which led by the former Caribbean skipper and the 'Prince of Trinidad' Brian Lara. They had lost the series-opener against the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends on Saturday. The Windies Legends will now be up against the South Africa Legends which includes the likes of Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, etc. That match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

