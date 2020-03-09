Tino Best Regrets Never Getting A Chance To Play In IPL, Has This Expectation From Son

Tino Best regrets that he never got a chance to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Best is currently in India to take part in the ongoing Road Safety World Series where he is representing West Indies Legends led by the charismatic Brian Lara.

'I am still heartbroken': Tino Best

"I am still heartbroken. I have never got the opportunity to play in the IPL but, I love the IPL, my son loves it. My 20-year-old son. Yes, 20-year-old son. So hopefully he can push and get to this level of the IPL, play for West Indies, make a name for himself and go on to do better things but IPL is arguably the benchmark of T20, everyone wants to play in it and I think that India has done a tremendous job in selectifying that brand of cricket that whole world loves", said Tino Best in an exclusive interview to Republic TV.

Best is a part of the West Indies Legends which led by the former Caribbean skipper and the 'Prince of Trinidad' Brian Lara. They had lost the series-opener against the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends on Saturday. The Windies Legends will now be up against the South Africa Legends which includes the likes of Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, etc. That match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

'He will grow from strength to strength': Tino Best

Tino Best backed Indian skipper Virat Kohli after he had a forgettable tour of New Zealand.