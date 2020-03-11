TIT Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Info

Titans will face Cape Cobras in the 27th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019/20. The TIT vs CC live match will be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Wednesday, March 11 at 5:00 PM IST. Grant Thomson will captain the Titans and Zubayr Hamza will lead the Cape Cobras in the TIT vs CC live match. Here is the TIT vs CC Dream11 prediction, TIT vs CC Dream11 team, TIT vs CC match prediction, TT vs CC playing 11 and all other match details.

TIT vs CC Dream11 prediction: Squads likely to form TIT vs CC playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the TIT vs CC playing 11 and TIT vs CC Dream11 team will be formed -

TIT vs CC Dream11 prediction - Titans:

Grant Thomson (captain), Rivaldo Moonsamy (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Farhaan Behardien, Dayyaan Galiem, Matthew Arnold, Khwezi Gumede, Imran Manack, Alfred Mothoa, Corbin Bosch, Gregory Mahlokwana, and Diego Rosier.

TIT vs CC Dream11 prediction - Cape Cobras:

Zubayr Hamza (captain), Mangaliso Mosehle (wicketkeeper), Pieter Malan, Tayo Walbrugh, Jonathan Bird, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, Ferisco Adams, Dane Piedt, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Akhona Mnyaka, Rory Kleinveldt, Lizaad Williams, Hanno Kotze, and Thando Ntini.

TIT vs CC Dream11 team: TIT vs CC Dream11 prediction

Here is the TIT vs CC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreyne

Batsmen: Zubayr Hamza (vice-captain), Aiden Markram (captain), Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan

All-Rounders: George Linde, Grant Thomson

Bowlers: Thando Ntini, Imran Manack, Rory Kleinveldt

Please keep in mind that the TIT vs CC Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The TIT vs CC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

TIT vs CC Dream11 prediction: TIT vs CC match prediction

The Titans are currently fifth in the standings with three wins out of eight games. Their last match was against the Lions and they won by four wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Grant Thomson and Aiden Markram. Their best bowlers were Imran Manack and Alfred Mothoa. The Cape Cobras are currently sixth in the standings with two wins out of eight games. Their last game was against the Knights and their opponents won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Pieter Malan and Aviwe Mgijima. Their best bowlers were Akhona Mnyaka and Tsepo Ndwandwa.

The TIT vs CC live match can be expected to be won by the Titans, according to our TIT vs CC match prediction.

TIT vs CC live

In South Africa, the TIT vs CC live streaming will take place on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the TIT vs CC live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website since there is no TIT vs CC live streaming available.

