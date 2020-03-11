TIT Vs CC Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

Titans will face Cape Cobras in match 27 of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019/20 on Wednesday, March 11 at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The TIT vs CIC live match will begin at 5:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming TIT vs CC live match. These include the TIT vs CC live streaming, TIT vs CC live telecast in India, TIT vs CC live score and other Titans vs Cape Cobras Momentum One Day Cup match details.

TIT vs CC live streaming details: Where to catch the TIT vs CC live telecast in India?

In South Africa, the TIT vs CC live streaming will take place on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the TIT vs CC live score and updates can be viewed on the Cricket South Africa app or the website since there is no TIT vs CC live telecast in India.

MATCH RESULT | TITANS WIN BY 4 WICKETS



A man of the Match Innings of 100 by Aiden Markram helped the Titans secure a Wicket win.



His century partnership with Thomson proved to be the decisive stand that helped them get home quite comfortably at the end.#HereForAllOfIT pic.twitter.com/FZ5Gr5qCOh — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 8, 2020

TIT vs CC live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The Benoni ground has heavily favoured the chasing side with 12 out of the 18 ODIs being won by the team batting second. The highest score at this ground has been 399 and the average score batting first is 235. According to AccuWeather, Benoni will see a high temperature of 25 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 15 degrees Celcius. There is a very slight chance of rain during the TIT vs CC live match.

TIT vs CC live match: Titans vs Cape Cobras Momentum One Day Cup preview

The Titans are currently fifth in the standings with three wins out of eight games. Their last match was against the Lions, which they won by four wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Grant Thomson and Aiden Markram. Their best bowlers were Imran Manack and Alfred Mothoa. The Cape Cobras are currently sixth in the standings with two wins out of eight games. Their last game was against the Knights and their opponents won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Pieter Malan and Aviwe Mgijima. Their best bowlers were Akhona Mnyaka and Tsepo Ndwandwa.

