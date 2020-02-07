TIT Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The Titans will face The Dolphins in the 6th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020. The match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday, February 7 at 5:00 PM IST. Heinrich Klaasen will captain The Titans and Keshav Maharaj will lead The Dolphins. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

TIT vs DOL Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Titans:

Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper/batsman), Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Farhaan Behardien, Grant Thomson, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Gregory Mahlokwana, Tshepo Moreki, Imran Manack, and Kabelo Sekhukhune.

Dolphins:

Keshav Maharaj (captain), Grant Roelofsen (wicketkeeper), Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Okuhle Cele, and Keith Dudgeon.

TIT vs DOL Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (vice-captain), Grant Roelofsen

Batsmen: Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Marques Ackerman, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn

All-Rounders: Hardus Viljoen, Robbie Frylinck

Bowlers: Imran Tahir (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

TIT vs DOL Form Guide

Dolphins are currently first in the points table and have won their first game. They won their match against the Knights by 94 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Keshav Maharaj and Prenelan Subrayen. Their best bowlers in the game were Imran Tahir and Kerwin Mungroo.

Titans are currently fifth in the points table and have lost their first game. The loss came against the Lions who defeated them by 73 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Henry Davids and Theunis de Bruyne. Their best bowlers in the game were Lungi Ngidi and Dayyan Galiem.

