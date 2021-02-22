TIT Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; South African T20 Challenge 2021

The Momentum Multiply Titans will go up against the Imperial Lions in Match 8 of the South African T20 Challenge 2021. The TIT vs HL match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on February 22, 2021. Here is our TIT vs HL Dream11 prediction, TIT vs HL Dream11 team and TIT vs HL Dream11 top picks.

Who are you backing to take the most wickets in this year's #BetwayT20Challenge? ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tPlf45P2sR — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 21, 2021

Also Read | TIT vs HL live: South African T20 Challenge Titans vs Lions Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

TIT vs HL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With just 4 days left until the playoffs, the South African T20 Challenge 2021 will see the Momentum Multiply Titans and the Imperial Lions butt heads for a place in the finals. The Titans have had a brilliant start to their campaign, winning against the Knights in the inaugural match of the season by 6 wickets after bowling them out for 116 in 16.3 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi took 3 wickets while Heinrich Klaasen made 54* off 40 to take the Titans home. Their next game saw Sibonelo Makhanya put on 47 off 33 while Lungi Ngidi took a 3-wicket haul to defeat the Cape Cobras by 16 runs. The Titans are currently in second place with 8 points and a net run rate of +1.011.

The Imperial Lions meanwhile, have only played one game at the tournament so far. This fixture, against the Warriors, went in favour of the Lions by 4 wickets. Sisanda Magala and Kagiso Rabada took 4 and 3 wickets respectively as Rassie van der Dussen played a knock of 64 (41) alongside Temba Bavuma, who made 40 to take the side home. The Lions are now in third place on the table with 4 points and an NRR of +0.374. A third-place finish will ensure them a place in the playoff.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi Dismissed For Golden Duck In 1st PSL 2021 Game, Indian Fans Troll Him Online

TIT vs HL playing 11 prediction

Titans - Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Chris Morris, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams

Lions - Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks

TIT vs HL Key Players

Titans - Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris

Lions - Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala, Rassie van der Dussen

Also Read | 'Nobody Would Talk About Pitches If...': Sanjay Manjrekar's Jibe At Rohit Sharma

TIT vs HL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batsmen: Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dean Elgar

Allrounders: Sibonelo Makhanya, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Sisanda Magal, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Junior Dala

TIT vs HL match prediction

According to our TIT vs HL match prediction, the Titans will win this match.

Note: The TIT vs HL Dream11 prediction and TIT vs HL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TIT vs HL Dream11 team and TIT vs HL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi Trolled By Six-hitting Rival Chris Gayle At PSL 2021, Fans Left In Splits

Image Credits: Titans Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.