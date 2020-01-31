TIT Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Titans will face Lions in the 1st match of the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 on Friday, January 31. The match will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. It will commence at 5:00 PM (IST).

The Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 kicks off on Friday with last year's defending champions Titans taking on the Lions in the first game. The match will feature the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen and Bjorn Fortuin, who will be a part of South Africa's ODI squad against England.

Titans, who are the defending champions, had topped the league stage last year and won the knockout games comprehensively. On the other hand, the Lions had a terrible season tournament last year as they finished at the last position with only 2 wins out of 10 games. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

TIT vs HL Dream11 Squads

TIT vs HL Dream11: Titans Squad

Heinrich Klaasen (Captain), Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Farhaan Behardien, Corbin Bosch, Gregory Mahlokwana, Hardus Viljoen, Tshepo Moreki, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dayyaan Galiem, Marcello Piedt, Grant Thomson.

TIT vs HL Dream11: Lions Squads

Aaron Phangiso (Captain), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rapulana, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Migael Pretorius, Malusi Siboto, Nicky van den Bergh, Craig Alexander, Omphile Ramela, Stephen Cook, Wihan Lubbe, Mangaliso Mosehle.

TIT vs HL Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (Captain), Theunis de Bruyn

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, Beuran Hendricks, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi

All-Rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (Vice-captain)

TIT vs HL Dream11 Prediction

Titans start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

