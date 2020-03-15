TIT Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Details

Titans will face Knights in the 30th match of the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 on Sunday, March 15. The TIT vs KTS live match will take place at the Supersports Park in Centurion. The TIT vs KTS live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here are other TIT vs KTS live match details such as the TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction, TIT vs KTS Dream11 team, TIT vs KTS match prediction, TIT vs KTS playing 11 that you need to know.

Defending champions Titans had lost to the Knights by 6 wickets in the 19th match of this season. The Titans will look to do the reverse and pick up win over Knights in the upcoming match. Here are the squads from which the TIT vs KTS playing 11 and TIT vs KTS Dream11 team can be formed.

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the TIT vs KTS Dream11 team



TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Titans Squad

Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Farhaan Behardien, Theunis de Bruyn, Diego Rosier, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Tony de Zorzi, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Gregory Mahlokwana, Alfred Mothoa, Victor Mahlangu, Neil Brand, Matthew Arnold, Ryan Cartwright, Imran Manack, Marcello Piedt, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Khwezi Gumede

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Knights Squad

Ryan McLaren, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Eddie Leie, Obus Pienaar, Pite van Biljon (c), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Duanne Olivier, Zakhele Qwabe, Keegan Petersen, Tshepo Ntuli , Luthando Mnyanda, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Ottniel Baartman, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Marco Jansen

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: TIT vs KTS Dream11 team

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: TIT vs KTS match prediction

Lions start off as favourites to win the game as per our TIT vs KTS match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that the TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. The TIT vs KTS Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.