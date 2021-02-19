TIT Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, South African T20 Challenge Match Preview

The Momentum Multiply Titans (TIT) and the VKB Knights (KTS) will clash in the opening match of the South African T20 Challenge on Friday, February 19 at 10:00 AM SAST (1:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Here's a look at our TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction, probable TIT vs KTS playing 11 and TIT vs KTS Dream11 team.

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: TIT vs KTS Dream11 preview

Both Titans and Knights will play their first match of the tournament on Friday, which has the potential to be a cracker. TIT would enter the game with Dean Elgar being their best batsman and Tabraiz Shamsi leading the bowling attack. KTS, on the other hand, will rely on Pite van Biljon, Farhaan Berhardien and Shaun von Berg who are currently in good form.

TIT vs KTS live: TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM SAST, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Also Read l DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, top picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 match preview

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: TIT vs KTS Dream11 team, squad list

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Momentum Multiply Titans squad

Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Grant Thomson, Henry Davids, Chris Morris, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gregory Mahlokwana, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams.

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: VKB Knights squad

Pite van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius.

Also Read l OV vs CTB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy match preview

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: TIT vs KTS Dream11 team, top picks

Momentum Multiply Titans: Dean Elgar, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi

VKB Knights: Pite van Biljon, Farhaan Berhardien, Shaun von Berg

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: TIT vs KTS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

Batsmen: Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram

All-Rounders: Farhaan Berhardien, Jacques Snyman, Chris Morris (C)

Bowlers: Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Also Read l AA vs CS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy match preview

TIT vs KTS live: TIT vs KTS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Momentum Multiply Titans will come out on top in this contest.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) today announced the schedule for the CSA T20 Challenge to be held from 19-28 February in a bio-secure environment (BSE) at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. #ItsKnightTime #T20Cricket pic.twitter.com/XNfEXOOWeP — VKB Knights (@KnightsCricket) February 5, 2021

Note: The TIT vs KTS match prediction and TIT vs KTS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TIT vs KTS Dream11 team and TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction, top picks, Women's National Cricket League preview

Image Source: Titans_Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.