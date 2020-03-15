TIT Vs KTS Live Scores, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The 30th match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Titans and Knights. The TIT vs KTS live match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Their TIT vs KTS live match is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 and will start at 1:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at TIT vs KTS live streaming details, Warriors vs Cobras Momentum One Day Cup match live telecast in India and pitch and weather report for the TIT vs KTS live match.
The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in double round-robin and playoffs format. The Titans vs Knights match is the final league match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020. The game is a virtual quarter-final with both Titans and Knights fighting for the last semi-final spot. The winner qualifies for the semi-final scheduled for March 18.
The match is scheduled to be played on March 15 and it will start at 1:30 PM IST. In South Africa, the TIT vs KTS live match streaming can be found on SuperSport and CSN, who are also the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, you can catch all the live updates on the Cricket South Africa app, website and its social media pages. There is no TIT vs KTS live streaming and TIT vs KTS live telecast in India.
The weather condition suggests no possibility of rain during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the time of the match is expected to hover around 14°C and 29°C.
The track at the SuperSport Park generally favours the batsmen. The pitch is suited for fast bowlers and they can make good use of the new ball. The average Momentum One Day Cup total this season at the venue has been 293 while batting first but with dew expected, chasing seems to be the perfect option when captains win the toss.
