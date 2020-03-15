TIT Vs KTS Live Scores, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The 30th match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Titans and Knights. The TIT vs KTS live match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Their TIT vs KTS live match is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 and will start at 1:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at TIT vs KTS live streaming details, Warriors vs Cobras Momentum One Day Cup match live telecast in India and pitch and weather report for the TIT vs KTS live match.

Also Read: When Australia Snatched Victory From Jaws Of Defeat Against West Indies In 1996 WC Semis

TIT vs KTS Live Score: Match Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in double round-robin and playoffs format. The Titans vs Knights match is the final league match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020. The game is a virtual quarter-final with both Titans and Knights fighting for the last semi-final spot. The winner qualifies for the semi-final scheduled for March 18.

Also Read: Tamim Iqbal Looks Emulate His Mentor Mashrafe Mortaza As He Dons The Skipper Hat

TIT vs KTS Live Score: Titans vs Knights Momentum One Day Cup Squad Updates

TIT vs KTS Live Score: Titans Squad

Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Farhaan Behardien, Theunis de Bruyn, Diego Rosier, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson (c), Tony de Zorzi, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Gregory Mahlokwana, Alfred Mothoa, Victor Mahlangu, Neil Brand, Matthew Arnold, Ryan Cartwright, Imran Manack, Marcello Piedt, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Khwezi Gumede.

TIT vs KTS Live Score: Knights Squad

Ryan McLaren, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Eddie Leie, Obus Pienaar, Pite van Biljon (c), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Duanne Olivier, Zakhele Qwabe, Keegan Petersen, Tshepo Ntuli, Luthando Mnyanda, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Othniel Baartman, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Marco Jansen

TIT vs KTS Live Score and TIT vs KTS Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on March 15 and it will start at 1:30 PM IST. In South Africa, the TIT vs KTS live match streaming can be found on SuperSport and CSN, who are also the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, you can catch all the live updates on the Cricket South Africa app, website and its social media pages. There is no TIT vs KTS live streaming and TIT vs KTS live telecast in India.

Also Read: SA-50 Vs IND-50 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Over-50s World Cup Preview

TIT vs KTS Live Score: Titans vs Knights Momentum One Day Cup Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no possibility of rain during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the time of the match is expected to hover around 14°C and 29°C.

TIT vs KTS Live Score: Pitch Report

The track at the SuperSport Park generally favours the batsmen. The pitch is suited for fast bowlers and they can make good use of the new ball. The average Momentum One Day Cup total this season at the venue has been 293 while batting first but with dew expected, chasing seems to be the perfect option when captains win the toss.

Also Read: NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report & Over-50s World Cup Preview