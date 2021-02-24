TIT Vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, South African T20 Challenge 2021 Live

The Momentum Multiply Titans will face the Warriors in the 11th match of the South African T20 Challenge. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on February 24, 2021. Here is our TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction, TIT vs WAR Dream11 team and TIT vs WAR Dream11 top picks.

The end of Day 5 marks the halfway point of the #BetwayT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/NiY5s6YR2L — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 23, 2021

Also Read | Joe Root Wary Of Pant, Reveals England's Plot To Tackle India's Young Gun At Motera Test

TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With two wins and one loss from their three matches, the Momentum Multiply Titans find themselves in third place on the table. They have 8 points and a decent net run rate of 0.412 which puts them below the Lions and Dolphins who each have 12 points from three games. Depending on other outcomes, the Titans can still qualify directly for the finals by ending the tournament as the table-toppers or go into the playoffs as the No.2 or No.3 team. The Warriors meanwhile, will be playing for honour as they have remained winless through the tournament.

TIT vs WAR live streaming details

The Titans vs Warriors live telecast in India will be available on the 'Star Sports Select 2' and 'Star Sports Select 2 HD' channels. The Titans vs Warriors live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the TIT vs WAR live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa as well as the participating teams.

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Has Funny Shoaib Akhtar Meme For Steve Smith's DC Post, Leaves Fans In Splits

TIT vs WAR playing 11 prediction

Titans - Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Lizaad Williams, Dean Elgar, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Warriors - Gihahn Cloete, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinthemba Qeshile (c & wk), Wihan Lubbe, Maroc Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jensen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Lizo Makosi

TIT vs WAR Key Players

Titans - Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris

Warriors - Anrich Nortje, Sinthemba Qeshile, Marco Jensen

Also Read | Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 Bid Ensures Australia Cross Milestone In All-time IPL Salary

TIT vs WAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sinthemba Qeshile

Batsmen: Heinrich Klaasen, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Marco Marai

Allrounders: Marco Jensen, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

TIT vs WAR match prediction

According to our TIT vs WAR match prediction, the Titans will win this match.

Note: The TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction and TIT vs WAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TIT vs WAR Dream11 team, TIT vs WAR playing 11 and TIT vs WAR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Chris Gayle Gives Fans Update On WI Future, Set To Create Unbreakable All-time Record

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.