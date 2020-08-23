TKR Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are all set to take on Barbados Tridents (BAR) in the first match of the day in the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday, August 23 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TKR vs BAR Dream11 prediction, TKR vs BAR Dream11 team and TKR vs BAR Dream11 top picks.

TKR vs BAR Dream 11 prediction and preview

TKR made a great start to the tournament, winning their opening two matches against Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallahwas. Sunil Narine has already hit the ground running and is currently the top scorer for the side in the league after two outings. TKR will look to carry on their winning momentum when they face the 5th-placed Tridents on Sunday,

On the other hand, the Tridents won their opening match against the Patriots. However, they lost to St Lucia Zouks in a match that was interrupted by rain. Coming into the match against an in-form TKR, the Tridents will be desperate to put up a good show and move up on the points table.

TKR vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TKR vs BAR Dream11 team, squad list

TKR vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TKR vs BAR Dream11 team: TKR squad

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

TKR vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TKR vs BAR Dream11 team: BAR squad

Jason Holder (c), Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Shai Hope, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh, Johnson Charles, Nyeem Young, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding

TKR vs BAR Dream11 top picks

Sunil Narine

Dwayne Bravo

Rashid Khan

Jason Holder

As per our TKR vs BAR Dream11 prediction, TKR will be favourites to win the match on the basis of their current form.

Note: The TKR vs BAR Dream11 prediction, TKR vs BAR Dream11 top picks and TKR vs BAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TKR vs BAR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Trinbago Knight Riders Twitter