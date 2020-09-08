TKR Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CPL 2020 Semifinal Live

The first semifinal of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season will be played between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM). The semifinal will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Their 20 overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 and will start at 7:30 pm IST. Here is our TKR vs JAM Dream11 team, TKR vs JAM Dream11 prediction and probable TKR vs JAM playing 11.

TKR vs JAM Dream11 prediction: TKR vs JAM preview

The ongoing CPL 2020 season commenced on August 18 and it will run till September 10. A total of 33 matches will be played between six participating teams in a double round-robin and knockout format. Trinbago Knight Riders reached the semifinal by registering 10 wins out of their 10 round-robin matches and finishing at the top of the table. On the other hand, the Jamaica Tallawahs finished fourth on the points table with just 3 wins out of their 10 matches.

TKR vs JAM Dream11 prediction: TKR vs JAM Dream11 team from squads

TKR vs JAM Dream11 prediction: TKR squad

Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Tim Seifert (w), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

TKR vs JAM Dream11 prediction: JAM squad

Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips (w), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Nicholas Kirton, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Nkrumah Bonner, Asif Ali, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud.

TKR vs JAM Dream11 prediction: TKR vs JAM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert

Batsmen – Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood

All-rounders – Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell (vc), Sunil Narine, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers – Sandeep Lamichhane, Khary Pierre, Fidel Edwards

TKR vs JAM Dream11 prediction: TKR vs JAM match prediction

TKR start off as favourites to win this semifinal in CPL 2020.

Please note that the above TKR vs JAM Dream11 prediction, TKR vs JAM Dream11 team and probable TKR vs JAM playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The TKR vs JAM match prediction and TKR vs JAM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

