TL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Match Details

Thailand will face Hong Kong in Match 6 of the ACC Eastern Region T20. The TL vs HK live match will be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on Tuesday, March 3 at 12:00 PM IST. Vichanath Singh will captain Thailand and Aizaz Khan will lead Hong Kong in the TL vs HK live match. Let us look at the TL vs HK Dream11 prediction, TL vs HK Dream11 team, TL vs HK match prediction, TL vs HK playing 11 and all other details of the TL vs HK live match.

TL vs HK Dream11 prediction: TL vs HK playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the full squads from which the TL vs HK playing 11 and the TL vs HK Dream11 team will be formed -

TL vs HK Dream11 prediction: TL vs HK Dream11 team - Thailand -

Vichanath Singh (captain), Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wicketkeeper), Daniel Jacobs, Wanchana Uisuk, Henno Jordaan, Naveed Pathan, Robert Raina, Ziaul Hoque, Mahsid Faheem, Nopphon Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, and Ismail Sardar.

TL vs HK Dream11 prediction: TL vs HK Dream11 team - Hong Kong -

Aizaz Khan (captain), Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Shahid Wasif, Nizakat Khan, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Jamie Atkinson, Waqas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Waqas Barkat, Aftab Hussain, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, and Hamed Khan.

TL vs HK Dream11 team: TL vs HK Dream11 prediction

Here is the TL vs HK Dream11 team that will bring you the maximum number of points -

Wicket-keepers: Scott McKechnie, Phiriyapong Suanchuai

Batsmen: Haroon Arshad (captain), Henno Jordaan, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif

All-Rounders: Ziaul Hoque, Aizaz Khan (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Aftab Hussain, Mahsid Faheem, Ehsan Khan

Please keep in mind that the TL vs HK Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The TL vs HK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

TL vs HK Dream11 prediction: TL vs HK match prediction

Beginning with our TL vs HK match prediction, Thailand's last match was against Malaysia and their opponents won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Henno Jordaan and Robert Raina. Their best bowlers in the game were Nopphon Senamontree and Vichanath Singh. Hong Kong's last match was against Nepal and they won by 43 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Nizakat Khan and Aizaz Khan. Their best bowlers were Aftab Hussain and Haroon Arshad.

The TL vs HK live match can be expected to be won by Hong Kong, according to our TL vs HK match prediction.

TL vs HK Live

The TL vs HK live match streaming can be watched on the ACC's YouTube page after making your TL vs HK Dream11 team.(here).

