TL Vs HK Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Thailand will face Hong Kong in match six of the ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 on Tuesday, March 3 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. The TL vs HK live match will begin at 12:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming TL vs HK live match including the TL vs HK live streaming, TL vs HK live score, TL vs HK live telecast in India and other Alicante T10 match details.

TL vs HK live streaming details: Where to watch TL vs HK live match in India?

The TL vs HK live streaming can be viewed on the ACC's YouTube page (here). In the Indian subcontinent, the TL vs HK live score and updates can be seen on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Twitter and the ICC's website. There is no TL vs HK live telecast in India on television.

TL vs HK live score: Pitch and Weather report

The pitch, till now, has seemed to support the bowlers well and the teams defending have been able to successfully win games, which could make the TL vs HK live score a very low one. According to AccuWeather, Bangkok will see a high temperature of 34-degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 27 degrees Celcius. There is a slight chance of rain during the TL vs HK live match, which could impact the TL vs HK live score and TL vs HK live streaming.

TL vs HK live match: TL vs HK live score prediction and preview

Thailand's last match was against Malaysia and their opponents won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Henno Jordaan and Robert Raina. Their best bowlers in the game were Nopphon Senamontree and Vichanath Singh. Hong Kong's last match was against Nepal and they won by 43 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Nizakat Khan and Aizaz Khan. Their best bowlers were Aftab Hussain and Haroon Arshad.

The TL vs HK live match can be expected to be won by Hong Kong and our TL vs HK live score prediction is expected to be in the 130-150 region.

