The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

TL Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

TL vs MAL Dream11 prediction: Thailand take on Malaysia in the ongoing ACC Eastern Region T20 on Sunday. Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
TL vs MAL dream11 prediction

Thailand will go up against Malaysia in the ongoing ACC Eastern Region T20 Tournament on March 1, 2020. Five teams are participating in the competition including the likes of Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand. You can play the TL vs MAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the TL vs MAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh floors fans by posting sweet birthday wish for Hazel Keech

Singapore beat Thailand in the first match of the series

Also Read | MAL vs NEP Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule and other match details

TL vs MAL Dream11 prediction: Squads

TL vs MAL Dream11 prediction - Thailand squad

Chanchai Pengkumta, Daniel Jacobs, Henno Jordaan, Kamron Senamontree, Mahsid Faheem, Naveed Pathan, Vichanath Singh, Ziaul Hoque, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Wanchana Uisuk, Ryan Raina, Nopphon Senamontree

TL vs MAL Dream11 prediction - Malaysia squad

Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Also Read | IN W Vs SL W Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Women's T20 WC match details

TL vs MAL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The upcoming five-team tournament is being played in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be played between February 29 and March 6. Around 10 T20Is will be played across seven days in the Asian Institute of Technology Ground. The tournament is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

TL vs MAL Dream11 prediction: Match schedule

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Date: Sunday, March 1, 2020
Time: 12:00 PM IST

Also Read | NZ vs Ind toss stats, schedule and all squad updates ahead of 2nd Test

TL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: TL vs MAL Dream11 team

Here is the TL vs MAL Dream11 prediction team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Virandeep Singh

All-rounders –  Daniel Jacobs (vc), Nazril Rahman,

Batsmen – Henno Jordaan, Ahmad Faiz, Naveed Pathan, Mahsid Faheem,

Bowlers – Vichanath Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Dhivendran Mogan, Mohamed Arief 

TL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: TL vs MAL match prediction

Thailand start off as favourites to win the game against Malaysia.

Please note that the above TL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction is made according to our own analysis. The TL vs MAL Dream11 team made in our line-up does not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction, team, schedule and all PSL 2020 match details

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS USES PIGEON ANALOGY ON BJP
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
MAHA CM REVIEWS MUMBAI METRO
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
FIRE IN CHENNAI OIL WAREHOUSE