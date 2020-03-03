TL Vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All ACC T20 Match Details

Thailand will face Nepal in Match 7 of the ACC Eastern Region T20. The TL vs NEP live match will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. The TL vs NEP live match will be played on Wednesday, March 4 at 8:00 AM IST. Vichanath Singh will captain Thailand and Gyanendra Malla will lead Nepal in the TL vs NEP live match. Let us look at the TL vs NEP Dream11 prediction, TL vs NEP Dream11 team, TL vs NEP match prediction and all other details of the TL vs NEP live match.

TL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: TL vs NEP live match - Preview

Beginning with our TL vs NEP live match preview, Thailand's last match was against Hong Kong and their opponents won by match by 8 wickets. The best batsmen for Thailand in the game were Ziaul Hoque and Daniel Jacobs. On the other hand, Nepal's last match was against Hong Kong which they lost by 43 runs. Their best batsmen in the game was skipper Gyanendra Malla and their best bowlers was Sandeep Lamichhane.

TL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: Squads from which the TL vs NEP playing 11 will be formed

Here are the full squads from which the TL vs NEP playing 11 and the TL vs NEP Dream11 team will be formed -

TL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: TL vs NEP Dream11 team - Thailand

Vichanath Singh (captain), Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wicketkeeper), Daniel Jacobs, Wanchana Uisuk, Henno Jordaan, Naveed Pathan, Robert Raina, Ziaul Hoque, Mahsid Faheem, Nopphon Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, and Ismail Sardar.

TL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: TL vs NEP Dream11 team - Nepal

Kushal Malla, Gyanendra Malla(captain), Paras Khadka, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Binod Bhandari(wicketkeeper), Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari, Abinash Bohara, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Bhuvan Karki

TL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: TL vs NEP Dream11 team

Here is the TL vs NEP Dream11 team that will bring you the maximum number of points -

TL vs NEP Live

The TL vs NEP live match streaming can be watched on the ACC's YouTube page after making your TL vs NEP Dream11 team.

TL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: TL vs NEP match prediction

The TL vs NEP match can be expected to be won by Nepal, according to our TL vs NEP match prediction.

Please keep in mind that the TL vs NEP Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The TL vs NEP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.