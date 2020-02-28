TL Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Squads And All ACC T20 Match Details

The first match of the upcoming ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 will be played between Thailand and Singapore. The TL vs SIN live match will be played at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok. The TL vs SIN live match is scheduled for February 29 and will start at 8:00 AM IST. Here is our TL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, TL vs SIN Dream11 team and TL vs SIN match prediction.

TL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The upcoming five-team tournament is being played in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be played between February 29 and March 6. Around 10 T20Is will be played across seven days in the Asian Institute of Technology Ground. The tournament is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

TL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Squads from which TL vs SIN playing 11 will be selected

TL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: TL Squad

Chanchai Pengkumta, Daniel Jacobs, Henno Jordaan, Kamron Senamontree, Mahsid Faheem, Naveed Pathan, Vichanath Singh, Ziaul Hoque, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Wanchana Uisuk, Ryan Raina, Nopphon Senamontree.

TL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: SIN Squad

Manpreet Singh (wk), Amjad Mahboob (c), Janak Prakash, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Aryaman Sunil, Rohan Rangarajan, Sidhant Singh, Tim David, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Anantha Krishna, Vinoth Baskaran, Surendran Chandramohan, Abdul Bhadelia.

TL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: TL vs SIN Dream11 team

Here is the TL vs SIN Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Manpreet Singh

All-rounders – Janak Prakash (c), Daniel Jacobs (vc), Tim David

Batsmen – Surendran Chandramohan, Rohan Rangarajan, Henno Jordaan, Naveed Pathan

Bowlers – Sidhant Singh, Vichanath Singh, Amjad Mahboob

TL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: TL vs SIN match prediction

Thailand start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the above TL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction is made according to our own analysis. The TL vs SIN Dream11 team made in our line-up does not guarantee positive results in your games.

📍🇹🇭



Teams arrive for the #ERT20 tournament that's all set to begin in Thailand on Saturday! #RoadToAsiaCup2020 pic.twitter.com/a7G9jIoLWr — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 28, 2020

Image credits: Asian Cricket Council Twitter