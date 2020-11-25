TMC Vs EBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) and East Bengal Club (EBC) will battle it out in Match 3 of the Bengal T20 Challenge, 2020. The TMC vs EBC live action is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25 at the Eden Gardens. Here is our TMC vs EBC Dream11 prediction, TMC vs EBC Dream11 team, top picks.
All the matches of #BengalT20Challenge will be streamed live on the @FanCode.— CABCricket (@CabCricket) November 24, 2020
Download it now on - https://t.co/d418GQME6m#CAB pic.twitter.com/UoSspSl5A1
The Cricket Association of Bengal has introduced the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge in an attempt to kick-start competitive cricket in the state after the COVID-19 enforced break. The tournament will feature a total of six teams and 33 matches are set to be played between November 24 and December 9. Tapan Memorial Club, East Bengal Club, Kalighat Club, Town Club, Mohun Bagan A.C and Calcutta Customs Clubs are the six participating teams.
ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh Has Special, Funny Birthday Wish For Ex-spin Partner Amit Mishra
Tapan Memorial Club and East Bengal Club open their campaign as they take on each other in the afternoon fixture on Wednesday. The sides will be keen to play a dominant brand of cricket right from their first game and clinch a clinical victory. With impressive players in both line-ups, a thrilling T20 contest is on the cards. All the eyes will be on IPL 2020 stars Shahbaz Ahmed and Shreevats Goswami.
Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Tarun Godara.
ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Claims To Have 'never' Taken Drugs Despite 2006 Champions Trophy Controversy
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Absence From 3 Tests Won't Affect Australia Financially, CA Chief Claims
Wicketkeepers: S Goswami (VC)
Batsmen: G Chauhan, K Ghosh, S Mandal
All-rounders: B Amit (c), S Ahmed (C), P Barman
Bowlers: K Seth, M Kumar, R Halder, R Singh
ALSO READ | Kohli's Childhood Coach Says Ajinkya Rahane Has A Chance To Establish Himself As Captain
According to our TMC vs EBC match prediction, East Bengal Club will be the favorites to win this match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Shoaib Akhtar cites Imran Khan's example to Pakistan youth for leading 'healthy' lifestyle
10 mins ago
Women's Big Bash Semi-Final 1 Stars vs Scorchers live stream in India, pitch report
10 mins ago
BCCI claims Dream11 IPL 2020 produced ₹4000 cr revenues, 20% viewership rise amongst kids
22 mins ago
Bengal T20 Challenge TMC vs EBC live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview
36 mins ago
Virat Kohli's absence from 3 Tests won't affect Australia financially, CA chief claims
40 mins ago
Womens National Triangular T20 DYA W vs CHA W live stream, pitch & weather report, preview
56 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points