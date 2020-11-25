TMC Vs EBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) and East Bengal Club (EBC) will battle it out in Match 3 of the Bengal T20 Challenge, 2020. The TMC vs EBC live action is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25 at the Eden Gardens. Here is our TMC vs EBC Dream11 prediction, TMC vs EBC Dream11 team, top picks.

TMC vs EBC live match preview

The Cricket Association of Bengal has introduced the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge in an attempt to kick-start competitive cricket in the state after the COVID-19 enforced break. The tournament will feature a total of six teams and 33 matches are set to be played between November 24 and December 9. Tapan Memorial Club, East Bengal Club, Kalighat Club, Town Club, Mohun Bagan A.C and Calcutta Customs Clubs are the six participating teams.

Tapan Memorial Club and East Bengal Club open their campaign as they take on each other in the afternoon fixture on Wednesday. The sides will be keen to play a dominant brand of cricket right from their first game and clinch a clinical victory. With impressive players in both line-ups, a thrilling T20 contest is on the cards. All the eyes will be on IPL 2020 stars Shahbaz Ahmed and Shreevats Goswami.

TMC vs EBC match prediction: TMC vs EBC Dream11 team, squad list

TMC vs EBC Dream11 prediction: TMC squad

Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Tarun Godara.

TMC vs EBC Dream11 prediction: EBC squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

TMC vs EBC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TMC vs EBC playing 11

B Amit

S Ahmed

S Goswami

TMC vs EBC Dream11 prediction: TMC vs EBC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: S Goswami (VC)

Batsmen: G Chauhan, K Ghosh, S Mandal

All-rounders: B Amit (c), S Ahmed (C), P Barman

Bowlers: K Seth, M Kumar, R Halder, R Singh

TMC vs EBC Dream11 prediction

According to our TMC vs EBC match prediction, East Bengal Club will be the favorites to win this match.

Note: The TMC vs EBC Dream11 prediction and TMC vs EBC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TMC vs EBC Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: CAB Cricket Instagram

